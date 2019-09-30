If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright EPA

Tory conference: £25bn roads upgrade promised

The Conservative Party is in Manchester for its annual conference, while Parliament continues to sit, following last week's decision by the Supreme Court that Boris Johnson's decision to suspend it was unlawful. Chancellor Sajid Javid will announce later that 14 major roads in England will be upgraded at a cost of £25bn. He'll also say he's providing £5bn for ultrafast broadband across the UK.

Improving infrastructure is very much a theme of the conference, with the Conservatives saying more money can be made available, as public finances are in better shape following years of spending cuts.

But is there a danger other events might distract from what's happening in Manchester? On Sunday, Downing Street denied a claim that Mr Johnson squeezed journalist Charlotte Edwardes's thigh at a lunch in 1999. And the SNP has suggested a vote of no confidence in the government could happen over the next few days.

The slogan for the conference is "Get Brexit done", and there will be plenty of discussion of that - in Westminster and Manchester - this week too. Here are five things to look out for at the Conservative conference.

Heart attack treatment care 'not equal'

Back in the 1960s, seven out of 10 heart attacks in the UK proved fatal. These days, eight out of 10 victims survive. But the British Heart Foundation says inequalities in diagnosis, treatment and aftercare mean that women in some areas of England and Wales are more likely to die from a heart attack than in others. Read the full story here.

Harry: Don't call me a hippy

The Duke of Sussex is continuing his tour of southern Africa, visiting a conservation project in Malawi. Prince Harry - who, along with his wife Meghan, has come in for fierce criticism in the media recently - has hit back, saying it is unfair to call him a "hippy". Writing in the Daily Telegraph, he insists that humanity must fight "greed, apathy and selfishness" and protect nature to ensure its own survival.

The secret tapes of Jamal Khashoggi's murder

By Jane Corbin, Panorama

British barrister Baroness Kennedy listened to Jamal Khashoggi's dying moments. "The horror of listening to somebody's voice, the fear in someone's voice, and that you're listening to something live. It makes a shiver go through your body."

Kennedy made detailed notes of the conversations she heard between members of the Saudi hit squad. "You can hear them laughing. It's a chilling business. They're waiting there knowing that this man is going to come in and he's going to be murdered and cut up."

Read the full article

What the papers say

The PM is in the headlines once more, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Remain-backing opposition leaders will this week try to change the law forcing him to request an extension to the Brexit deadline within the next few days. The Guardian, meanwhile, says the allegation that Boris Johnson squeezed a female journalist's knee in 1999 will overshadow the Conservative conference. Metro, however, concentrates on a "vile show of hatred" in Manchester, where protesters have hung effigies to greet Tory members arriving at the conference. Elsewhere, the Sun says a "monster" hybrid savannah cat is on the loose in north London. Its headline? "Purrminator."

Lookahead

Today China holds its National Day celebration to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic. Here's a video about what happened in 1949.

20:00 Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League.

On this day

1955 Film star James Dean is killed, aged 24, in a car accident in California.

