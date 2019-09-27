Image caption Prince Harry wore body armour as he walked through the ex-artillery base

The Duke of Sussex has walked through a partially-cleared minefield in Angola to highlight the threat posed by landmines, 22 years after his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, did the same.

Prince Harry wore body armour as he walked through the ex-artillery base near the south-eastern town of Dirico.

The site was marked with red warning signs showing the skull and crossbones.

Diana captured global attention in 1997 when she walked through a live minefield in the country.

Prince Harry visited the site with the same landmine clearance charity as his mother, the Halo Trust.

Staff at the charity have been working since August at the site near Dirico, which was mined by anti-government forces in 2000 when they retreated from the base.

Jose Antonio, a regional manager for the charity, said he hoped the charity could finish the clearance by the end of October.

Harry was given a safety briefing and told not stray off the cleared lanes, not to touch anything or to run.