Princess Beatrice engaged to property tycoon

Image copyright Princess Eugenie/Instagram Image caption Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got engaged in Italy earlier this month

Princess Beatrice is engaged to her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, her parents have announced.

The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got engaged to the 34-year-old property tycoon in Italy earlier this month.

The wedding will take place in 2020.

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, married her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank at in Windsor Castle in October 2018.

"It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be," Princess Eugenie said in an Instagram post congratulating the pair.

The couple are reported to have first got together in November 2018.

Further details will be announced in due course, the Duke and Duchess of York said.