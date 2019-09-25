Image copyright Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have introduced their baby son Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the renowned anti-apartheid campaigner.

Footage of the family visiting the 87-year-old campaigner is the first time the four-month old has been seen on the family's tour of Africa.

Archie was seen smiling in his mother's arms and was held up on her lap.

Prince Harry and Meghan are on their first official overseas visit with their son, spending 10 days in Africa.

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The duke, duchess and Archie met Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka

The couple also posted a video to their official Instagram account of their arrival at the meeting with the archbishop in Cape Town, with the caption: "Arch meets Archie!"

On their tour so far, the duke and duchess have visited South Africa's oldest mosque and visited a charity which provides mental health support for young people.