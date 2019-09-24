Image copyright Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited a beach in Cape Town to learn about a project helping vulnerable young people with their mental health.

The couple met surfing mentors at Monwabisi Beach to hear about the work of the NGO Waves for Change.

Harry and Meghan also learned about the non-profit Lunchbox Fund, which benefited from public donations after the birth of their son Archie.

The baby is with his parents in South Africa for their first official tour.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Meghan met members of Waves for Change

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The duchess joined NGO members for a session on Monwabisi Beach

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Meghan embraced a member of the organisation

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meghan and Harry heard from surf mentors about their work

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The royals also learned about the work of the Lunchbox Fund

The Lunchbox Fund provides nearly 30,000 meals a day to schools and to children on the Waves for Change programme.

Waves for Change offers a mix of mind and body therapy as part of a child-friendly mental health service for vulnerable young people.

Harry will later travel by boat to Seal Island and Kalk Bay, to learn about efforts in combating poaching of the rare sea snail abalone.

Stocks of abalone - which are highly prized by restaurants in China - are critically low.

Harry and Meghan are on the second day of their 10-day tour of southern Africa.

Their first day involved meeting teenage girls in the deprived Nyanga township and they spoke out about violence against women and children.