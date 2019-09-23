Johnson blames Iran for Saudi Arabia oil attacks

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The prime minister boarded a flight at Heathrow for the annual UN General Assembly in New York

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has blamed Iran for attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities ahead of a meeting with the country's president, Hassan Rouhani.

Mr Johnson said there was a "very high degree of probability" Iran was behind the drone and missile attacks on two oil facilities, which Tehran denies.

The prime minister declined to rule out military intervention and said sanctions were also a possibility.

The US, which also blames Iran, is sending more troops to Saudi Arabia.