Poland's ambassador to the UK has written to 800,000 Polish nationals, advising them to "seriously consider" leaving the country after Brexit.

Arkady Rzegocki said living standards in Poland were improving, providing "a very good opportunity to come back".

He called on Poles living in the UK to secure their future by either applying for settled status there or returning.

Mr Rzegocki described the current number of applicants to the EU settlement scheme as "alarmingly low".

He wrote: "To date, around 27% of Poles living in the British Isles have applied for settled status.

"This is an alarmingly low level, meaning that thousands of Polish citizens may be exposed to complications related to the lack of regulating their status.

"Soon, Great Britain, which has been home to thousands of Poles for generations, will most likely cease to be a member of the European Union - which we regret, but we also see this process as an opportunity to strengthen the bond between our two countries," he said.