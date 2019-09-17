If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Supreme Court to hear prorogation case

The UK's highest court will hear two appeals later over the lawfulness of Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks. The government has gone to the Supreme Court to appeal against the judgement of Scotland's highest court - the Court of Session - which last week found in favour of a group of parliamentarians who had argued that the move was unlawful. The judges will also consider an appeal by the entrepreneur Gina Miller, who unsuccessfully brought a similar case at the High Court in London.

Asked whether he would recall Parliament if the government lost at the Supreme Court, the prime minister told the BBC he would "wait and see what the judges say".

Our legal affairs correspondent says the Supreme Court will first have to decide whether the issue is a matter for the courts. If the 11 justices decide it is, their next judgement will be whether Mr Johnson's motive in advising the Queen to suspend Parliament was to undermine MPs' ability to legislate and respond to events as the country prepares to leave the EU. Our correspondent says their judgement on that will determine whether MPs and peers return to Westminster.

Students 'failed' over sexual harassment

An investigation by BBC Radio 4's File on 4 programme has discovered there were more than 700 reported cases of sexual misconduct at British universities in the past academic year. The data - which came from Freedom of Information requests - shows there were 110 complaints of sexual assault and 80 allegations of rape. Victims have accused the universities of failing them, because some do not have adequate systems to record offences and protect complainants.

US TV stalwart drops comedian over slurs

Saturday Night Live - one of the best-known TV shows in the US - has fired new cast member Shane Gillis one week after he was brought in after it emerged he had mocked Chinese people and made homophobic remarks in a 2018 podcast. While Gillis defended the comments on Twitter saying he is a comedian "who pushes boundaries", SNL said "the language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable". The row has overshadowed the start of the 45th season of the comedy sketch show, which has featured such names as Bill Murray, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. You can read more about SNL from a British perspective here.

What does Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel's scorn mean?

By Katya Adler, Europe editor

What exactly should we make of the oh-so-public venting on Monday by the prime minister of Luxembourg following his meeting with Boris Johnson?

Does this mean the EU has lost patience and will no longer engage in negotiations with the Johnson government? Can we expect an Angela Merkel rant or a Mark Rutte rave next?

Quite the opposite.

"As long as there is a chance of a deal, it's in our own interest to engage. However frustrating negotiations are," a high-level EU contact told me.

What the papers say

One image dominates the front pages of Tuesday's papers - the prime minister of Luxembourg gesturing at any empty lectern. The Guardian describes PM Boris Johnson's decision to not to attend a joint press conference with Xavier Bettel as a "humiliation". But the Daily Express accuses Mr Bettel of trying to "upstage" his guest and the Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson walked into an "EU ambush". Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports that Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has told the BBC he wants to see his £1.75m salary cut, while the Sun reports on the "secret family tragedy" which "haunts" England cricketer Ben Stokes. You can read more from the front and inside pages in our paper review.

Daily digest

Parkinson's Prostate drug may slow disease

Saudi Truss apologises over 'inadvertent' arms sales

Nurse Numbers rise 'eclipsed by jump in patients'

Salamander World's largest amphibian discovered

Lookahead

Today Brexit customs checks rehearsal take place in Calais, northern France.

20:00 Liverpool play Napoli and Chelsea are at home to Valencia as the group stage of the UEFA Champions League gets under way.

On this day

1944 Operation Market Garden, the World War Two airborne invasion of the Netherlands by the Allies, begins.

