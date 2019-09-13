Plastic packaging: How are supermarkets doing?

Image caption Reuse and refill schemes could be the way forward, say MPs

Bunches of bananas wrapped in plastic. A pre-peeled orange in a plastic box. Shrink-wrapped cucumbers.

Over-packaged food has been bothering shoppers for years and supermarkets have responded by looking for alternatives to all that plastic.

But now MPs are saying that the UK needs to move away from all single-use packaging - not just plastic.

Using aluminium, glass, paper or compostable plastics as an alternative also has an environmental impact, potentially pushing up energy use and carbon emissions, says a report by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

It says reuse and refill schemes could be part of the solution and wants the government to consider whether official intervention could encourage more shops to offer refillable options.

Here we look at how five leading supermarkets are tackling the packaging problem.

Waitrose

Target: To eliminate single-use plastic

Current usage: 31,000 tonnes of plastic in 2018

Greenpeace ranking on plastic policies: 3rd

Waitrose is ahead of the pack when it comes to reuse and refill schemes.

Since June, customers at its Botley Road store in Oxford have been filling their own containers with pasta from large jars, beer on tap and pick 'n' mix frozen fruit, doing away with packaging altogether.

And it's proved such a hit (more than 90% of its customers want it to continue) that it's rolling out the scheme in Cheltenham, Abingdon and Wallingford by the end of the year.

Other measures include:

Removing all black plastic from own label ranges. (Waitrose has already removed black plastic on fresh meat, poultry, fish and fruit and veg)

Introducing coloured packaging made from recycled plastic for ready meals

Allowing customers to bring their own containers to the meat, fish or cheese counter

Replacing all single use fruit and veg bags with a home compostable alternative (banana bags are covered in the words "home compostable bag" and a suggestion to use it as a food waste caddy liner)

Removing single use coffee cups saving 52 million cups a year

Ensuring all own-label cards, wraps, crackers, tags, flowers and plants are glitter-free by Christmas 2020

Tesco

Target: To remove hard-to-recycle materials, including PVC and polystyrene

Current usage: 252,500 tonnes of plastic packaging in 2017

Greenpeace ranking on plastic policies: 5th

The biggest of the "big four" says it's on target to to eliminate the hardest to recycle materials from its own brand products by the end of the year, but it will take longer to get its suppliers to do the same.

In the meantime, it's turning its attention to excessive packaging, pointing to the half-filled crisp packets and the airy cereal boxes on the shelves.

From next year, it will assess the size and suitability of packaging of every product it stocks - and will weed out any that don't make the grade.

In early 2020, Tesco will trial a new online delivery scheme called Loop, essentially a modern take on the milkman.

Tesco will will deliver products ordered online to homes in reusable containers that will then be collected, cleaned and refilled.

The idea behind it is to eliminate unnecessary waste before it happens.

Other measures include:

Turning Tesco Extra in Cambridge into a trial store to look at new ways to reduce waste. For example selling multi-buys for the same price as multipacks, usually bound up in plastic, and an aisle selling only loose fruit and veg. If these moves work, they could be rolled out across the UK. Other options would then include scrapping multipack tins, getting rid of binders on beer cans and removing cutlery from the store's "on the go" range

Exploring new technologies to make recyclable film lids and pouches

Scrapping plastic bags with home delivery orders

Sainsbury's

Target: To halve plastic packaging by 2025

Current usage: Almost 120,000 tonnes of plastic packaging in a year

Greenpeace ranking on plastic policies: 10th

Last year the UK's second biggest supermarket reduced plastic packaging by just 1% and came bottom in Greenpeace's survey.

But it looks as though the supermarket is now swinging into action, setting itself what it calls an ambitious target.

Some new measures include:

Removing lightweight loose produce bags from this month

Getting rid of plastic trays from asparagus, sweetcorn, tomatoes, carrots and herb pots

Encouraging customers to bring their own containers to meat and deli counters

Replacing plastic film on fruit and vegetables with a recyclable alternative by the end of next year

Switching PVC and polystyrene trays for a recyclable alternative. Options are currently being reviewed

Doing the same for fresh food black plastic trays by the end of this year. These will be replaced with products made from a natural CPET material, a form of recyclable plastic

Trialling a "pre-cycle" area in stores where shoppers can remove unwanted packaging and leave it for recycling

Piloting deposit return schemes so shoppers can return recyclable packaging easily

Sainsbury's acknowledges it can't reach its target on its own, saying shoppers will have to change their behaviour.

For example, the supermarket is looking at options to replace milk bottles, one of the shop's largest sources of plastic packaging. This could mean refillable bottles, returnable milk bottles or offering a reusable jug with milk in a plastic pouch.

While the supermarket works closely with other retailers, manufacturers, packaging suppliers, scientists and recycling experts to find solutions, it is asking its customers to pitch in their ideas too.

Asda

Target: To use the least amount of any material possible

Current usage: 65,500 tonnes of plastic packaging a year

Greenpeace ranking on plastic policies: 6th

Asda says it's trying to use less and recycle more, in that order. Since February 2018, it says its removed 6,500 tonnes of plastic - the equivalent of 600 million empty plastic bottles - from own brand products.

Other measures include:

Trialling a new type of coating on fresh produce, which could double the shelf life. The "extra peel", made from materials that exist in seeds and fruit and veg pulp, was used on a shipment of clementines to Chatham in Kent and Glasshoughton in West Yorkshire. The coating, approved for use by the EU Commission in June, protects the fruit from spoilage for longer and could reduce the amount of packaging required to prolong shelf life

Removing plastic wrapping from more than 50 million greetings cards, unwrapping 6 million swedes and removing unnecessary films, trays and windows

Encouraging shoppers to bring their own reusable fruit and veg bags

Saving 375 million single-use carrier bags by no longer offering them in store or for online shopping

Selling refillable cleaning products (Asda first trialled refillable fabric conditioner machines in 2010)

Aldi

Target: 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging across all products by 2025

Current usage: Not provided

Greenpeace ranking on plastic policies:8th

The German discount supermarket has 13 pledges on plastics and packaging. They've been stripping the plastic from their tomatoes, broccoli, potatoes and aubergines, and have a number of other measures in the pipeline, including: