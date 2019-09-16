Image copyright Getty Images

The Supreme Court is to consider whether Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was legal.

The prime minister has been accused of going beyond his powers. But his lawyers say prorogation is a normal part of the political process in which the courts cannot get involved.

The Court of Session in Edinburgh has ruled the suspension to be illegal but the High Court in London disagrees. The Supreme Court will give a final ruling.

What is the Supreme Court?

It is the highest court in the United Kingdom. The judges, known as justices, have the final say on the biggest legal issues and are the ultimate check and balance on the UK's laws and constitution.

The justices only hear the cases that raise what they consider to be a genuinely important point about how the UK's laws should be interpreted and applied - that is about one in three cases referred to it.

It sits opposite the Houses of Parliament, its location symbolising the relationship between the two: Parliament makes the laws and the Supreme Court oversees their fair and just use.

Gina Miller had a Supreme Court victory over the government about the Brexit process in 2017

Can the Supreme Court strike down laws?

Only Parliament can pass or cancel laws. The Supreme Court's role is to decide on the correct interpretation of those laws when there is a dispute. If the justices think a law conflicts with human rights safeguards, it can tell Parliament it should reconsider the legislation.

Could the Supreme Court rule against the government on suspending Parliament?

The question for the Supreme Court is twofold.

First, do judges have the power to intervene in how a prime minister prorogues Parliament?

And, if they do, was Edinburgh's court right to conclude Mr Johnson had acted unlawfully in closing it for such a long period?

Eleven of the Supreme Court justices - the largest possible panel - will hear legal arguments from the English and Scottish court cases. The government's lawyers will then respond.

The hearing is scheduled to last until Thursday. The only comparable case of this importance took three days. That was Gina Miller’s challenge as to whether the prime minister or Parliament should trigger Article 50 to start the process for leaving the EU

On a simple level, the justices have to decide whether or not the prime minister acted lawfully. If Mr Johnson loses, the question then would be what kind of action the court orders.

If the judges rule that prorogation was legal, Parliament will remain shut until 14 October - unless the government advises the Queen to recall MPs at an earlier date.

Ms Miller's lawyers are, however, asking the justices for a repeat of the declaration from Edinburgh's Court of Session that the PM's actions were "null and void and of no legal effect".

If her side wins, it's still unclear how and when Parliament would resume - whether MPs could simply return to the Commons, or if they would need to be recalled by The Queen on the advice of Mr Johnson.

Either way, Mr Johnson would face enormous pressure to resign. Dominic Grieve QC, the former attorney general and Conservative MP, has said the PM's position would be "untenable" if it is found that he misled the Queen over the reasons for proroguing Parliament.

What other cases end up in the Supreme Court?

The justices hear cases that have been considered in lower courts in any part of the United Kingdom, other than some issues from Northern Ireland, and appeals against criminal convictions from Scotland.

There is always an odd number of Supreme Court justices. so that if they disagree on the outcome, there is a clear majority ruling one way or the other.

The court will be 10 years old on 1 October and it has so far heard 835 appeals, including cross-appeals, where a defendant asks a higher court to review a lower court's decision, and linked cases.

Here are some examples:

Who are the Supreme Court justices?

New justices are appointed by the Queen on the recommendation of a panel of legal experts from each of the UK's nations. Applicants must have been a High Court judge for at least two years or a practising lawyer for 15.

Lady Hale was appointed as president of the Supreme Court in September 2017

Eleven of the court's justices will hear the case against the government. They are:

Lady Hale is the president of the court and, before she became a judge, she was the architect of the UK's internationally recognised laws on the rights of children

Deputy president Lord Reed, a senior Scottish judge, also sometimes sits in the European Court of Human Rights and at Hong Kong's Court of Appeal

Lord Kerr was Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland before joining the Supreme Court at its 2009 opening

Lord Lloyd-Jones is the Supreme Court's judge from Wales and a Welsh speaker

Lord Wilson is one of the UK's most experienced judges in family law, having spent 12 years ruling on those cases

Lord Carnwath is an expert in company and commercial law and the former Attorney General, or chief legal adviser, to the Prince of Wales

Lord Hodge is the second Scottish judge on the panel of 12

Lady Black is another expert in family law who has taught students at university and, from 2010, also sat as a Court of Appeal judge

Lady Arden was a Court of Appeal judge for 18 years and former head of the Law Commission, which makes recommendations to government

Lord Kitchin is an expert in the complex branch of commercial cases that deals with intellectual property, such as patents that protect an invention being copied by a rival

Lord Sales is the most recently appointed judge, in January 2019, and his varied career includes sitting in the semi-secret tribunal that adjudicates on complaints against MI5

The only justice not sitting is Lord Briggs, who comes from a career as a judge and lawyer in commercial cases.