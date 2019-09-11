Briton dies in Grand Canyon skydiving accident

Image copyright Getty Images

A British man has died in a skydiving accident in the US, police in the state of Arizona have said.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office named the man as Christopher Swales, 55, who had been undertaking a tandem dive near the Grand Canyon on Sunday.

Mr Swales' skydiving partner, who worked at a local parachuting centre, survived the fall.

Police said the pair "encountered difficulties" while approaching a landing area at a local airport.

"These difficulties caused the pair to free fall for an unknown distance and hit the ground in what was described as a 'hard landing'," a statement from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency services were called shortly before 10:00 local time but Mr Swales was pronounced dead in hospital.

An investigation into the accident is continuing, according to police, although there are currently no signs of foul play.

A UK Foreign Office spokesman confirmed that consular staff in the US were supporting Mr Swales' family.

"Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," the spokesman added.