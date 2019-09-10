Alleged Holywell police car ramming: Lee Kutryk in court
A man wanted for allegedly ramming a police car has appeared in court.
Lee Kutryk is charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance in Holywell, Flintshire, on Saturday night.
The 25-year-old, of Connah's Quay, is also accused of breaching of a criminal behaviour order and two counts of assaulting police.
Magistrates in Mold remanded him in custody until a hearing on 11 October.
The force had issued an appeal to find Mr Kutryk on Monday.