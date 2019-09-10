Wales

Alleged Holywell police car ramming: Lee Kutryk in court

  • 10 September 2019
Lee Kutryk Image copyright North Wales Police
Image caption Lee Kutryk is accused of dangerous driving

A man wanted for allegedly ramming a police car has appeared in court.

Lee Kutryk is charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance in Holywell, Flintshire, on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old, of Connah's Quay, is also accused of breaching of a criminal behaviour order and two counts of assaulting police.

Magistrates in Mold remanded him in custody until a hearing on 11 October.

The force had issued an appeal to find Mr Kutryk on Monday.

