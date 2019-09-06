A legal challenge over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament has been rejected, High Court judges have ruled.

The case was brought by businesswoman Gina Miller, who argued the move was "an unlawful abuse of power".

Rejecting Ms Miller's case, Lord Justice Burnett said she could immediately appeal because of the important points of law at stake.

The appeal is expected to be heard at the Supreme Court on 17 September.

