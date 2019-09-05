Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jacob Rees-Mogg likened Dr Nicholl to Dr Wakefield during a debate in the Commons

A doctor who spoke out against the government's no-deal preparations has said cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is "bullying whistleblowers".

David Nicholl expressed concern over medical plans for a no-deal Brexit during a radio phone-in this week.

On Thursday, Mr Rees-Mogg told MPs that Dr Nicholl was "as irresponsible as Dr [Andrew] Wakefield", who inaccurately linked the MMR vaccine with autism.

The British Medical Council called Mr Rees-Mogg's comments "irresponsible".

Dr Nicholl, a consultant neurologist with Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, shared his concerns about the supply of drugs in the event of a no-deal Brexit in an interview with BBC Newsnight in March.

And on Monday he called in to LBC to ask Mr Rees-Mogg - the Leader of the House of Commons - what mortality rate he would accept if the UK were to leave the EU without a deal.

Mr Rees-Mogg said this was "the worst excess of Project Fear" and the doctor should be "quite ashamed".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jacob Rees-Mogg clashes with Dr David Nicholl over no-deal Brexit 'mortality rate' question

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, Mr Rees-Mogg referred to the exchange when challenged about preparations for leaving the EU without a deal.

"Preparations have been made, they are in place and they have been done with remarkable efficiency, but a lot of remainers wish to make our skins crawl," he said.

"I'm afraid it seems to me that Dr David Nicholl is as irresponsible as Dr Wakefield.

"What he [Nicholl] had to say - I will repeat it - is as irresponsible as Dr Wakefield.

"In threatening that people will die because we leave the European Union - what level of irresponsibility was that?"

In response, Dr Nicholl said he was "appalled" at the comparison.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dr David Nicholl said Mr Rees-Mogg should refer him to the GMC if he had serious concerns about his fitness to practise

He added that the remarks were "an attempt by government to bully whistleblowers, and it's not just doctors."

"I challenge him to repeat outside the chamber the allegation that I am comparable to Andrew Wakefield - let's see what happens."

As an MP, Mr Rees-Mogg cannot be sued for any comments he makes during his duties in the House of Commons.

What were Dr Nicholl's concerns?

By Newsnight correspondent Deborah Cohen

Dr Nicholl came to Newsnight in March with his concerns about the inability to stockpile medicines for conditions such as epilepsy, neuropathic pain and bipolar disorder in the event of no-deal Brexit.

He was neurology lead for Brexit planning and gave us NHS England documents. He said it was his duty as a doctor to speak up over concerns about patient safety.

A range of health organisations supported him, telling the BBC there needed to be transparency about supplies. Unavailability of certain drugs may affect doctors' decisions about what to prescribe.

His concerns were later supported by Operation Yellowhammer - the leaked government report describing the possible consequences of leaving without a deal - which said there may be significant disruption to medicines supplies lasting up to six months.

In response, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the British Medical Council, said Mr Rees-Mogg's "unwarranted attack" was "utterly disgraceful and totally irresponsible".

"Highly experienced doctors like David Nicholl who decide to speak out about risks to life and patient care, should be supported and listened to, not attacked and derided by those who hold positions of responsibility."

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth criticised Mr Rees-Mogg's comments, describing them on Twitter as "offensive, irresponsible garbage".

He added: "His casual belittling of experienced, medical opinion really is shameful and straight out of the Trump playbook."

Alistair Burt, who was one of 21 MPs who lost the Tory whip after they rebelled against the party, said: "The Brexit obsession is giving rise to sheer irrationality."

He added: "As a former minister fully aware of the worldwide risks to health security from Wakefield's anti-vax consequences, I am distressed such a comparison could come from a government minister in the UK."