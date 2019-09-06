Indian woman, 73, gives birth to twin girls

Image caption Mangayamma Yaramati is 73 years old

A 73-year-old woman in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has given birth to twin girls.

Doctors delivered the twins, who were born following IVF treatment, on Thursday.

"The mother and the babies are doing well," Dr Uma Sankar, the woman's doctor, told BBC Telugu.

Mangayamma Yaramati said she and her husband, who is 82 years old, have always wanted children but had been unable to conceive until now.

"We are incredibly happy," said her husband, Sitarama Rajarao, adding that the couple got pregnant within two months of starting IVF treatment.

Divya Arya reports from the Indian state of Haryana on older women becoming mothers with fertility treatment

"We tried many times and saw numerous doctors," Ms Yaramati said, "so this is the happiest time of my life."

She added that she felt stigmatised in her community and village and would often be excluded from social gatherings because she was not a mother.

"They would call me a childless lady," she said.

But the day after the twins were born, Mr Rajarao suffered a stroke. He is currently being treated in hospital.

The twin girls were delivered by Caesarean section, which is the usual method in such rare cases.

In 2016, another Indian woman in her 70s, Daljinder Kaur, gave birth to a boy.