UK

French air traffic control 'outage' delays UK flights

  • 1 September 2019
Gatwick Airport Image copyright EPA

Some flights to and from the UK are facing delays because of problems affecting French air traffic control.

British Airways said an "outage" had affected flights travelling through French and Spanish airspace.

Easyjet tweeted that it was experiencing disruption due to a "partial failure of French air traffic control systems".

Gatwick Airport urged passengers to check with airlines on the status of their flights.

