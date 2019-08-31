Image copyright AFP Image caption Protests were held following the Government's prorogation announcement on Wednesday

Demonstrations are planned across the UK to protest against Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament in the run-up to Brexit.

Organisers are hoping tens of thousands of people will take to the streets after a series of demonstrations on Friday evening.

There are a number of protests planned in towns and cities across Britain.

The decision to prorogue Parliament prompted an angry backlash from MPs and opponents of a no-deal Brexit.

When Parliament is suspended, no debates and votes are held.

This is different to "dissolving" Parliament - where all MPs give up their seats to campaign in a general election. If this prorogation happens as expected, it will see Parliament closed for 23 working days.

Chancellor Sajid Javid, speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, defended the prime minister's move.

He said: "It's quite usual this time of year for Parliament to go in to a recess. It's perfectly correct and appropriate to prorogue Parliament.

"I think it's absolutely right that this prime minister and his government get the chance to set up their agenda."

Journalist and activist Owen Jones, who will speak at the London protest, said: "This is about defending democracy.

"We have an unelected prime minister shutting down the elected representatives of the British public who are supposed to be scrutinising the biggest upheaval since the end of the war.

"I think people who voted Remain or Leave should take to the streets today - no one voted for a no-deal Brexit.

"There will be Remainers [at the protests] but I've had Leavers get in touch with me and tell me they will be marching, too."

The Jo Cox Foundation, which was set up in the wake of the Labour MP's murder in 2016, warned that anger over Brexit "should not spill over into something more dangerous".

A petition against the prime minister's plan to suspend Parliament has received more than a million signatures.

And on Friday former Tory Prime Minister Sir John Major announced he will join forces with anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller to oppose the decision to suspend Parliament in the courts.

He believes Mr Johnson hopes to prevent MPs from opposing a no-deal Brexit.

The prime minister has dismissed suggestions that suspending Parliament is motivated by a desire to force through a no deal, calling them "completely untrue".

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "The idea this is some kind of constitutional outrage is nonsense."