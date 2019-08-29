Police have arrested three people in connection with an assault against journalist and activist Owen Jones.

The Guardian columnist says he was assaulted by a group of men in Islington, London, in the early hours of Saturday 17 August.

Three men, aged between 29 and 39, were arrested on "suspicion of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm", the Met Police said.

The men are in custody after attending a north London police station.

A Met Police statement said that a man in his 30s was approached outside the Lexington pub in Pentonville Road at around 02:00 BST and assaulted by four male suspects.

"When the victim's friends attempted to intervene, they were also assaulted," it read.

"None of those injured required hospital treatment or London Ambulance Service."

Mr Jones, 35, is a prominent left-wing activist and political commentator.