A 16-year-old American girl who went missing for five days after taking a flight to the UK, has been found.

The New York teenager boarded a plane bound for London Heathrow at John F Kennedy Airport on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police, who worked with the NYPD to trace her, said she was found on Wednesday in Nottingham, a city 130 miles from London.

Police said she was safe and well. A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case.

The NYPD said the girl's family has been informed that she has been found.

She is being looked after by specialist officers.