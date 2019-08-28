Image copyright NYPD Image caption The teenager arrived in the UK on Monday

Police in London and New York are working together to try to find a 16-year-old American girl who has been missing since she flew to the UK over the bank holiday weekend.

Victoria Grabowski, from Queens, had boarded a flight at John F Kennedy Airport on Saturday, US police said.

US media reports say her parents found texts showing she had been swapping messages with a man in the UK.

She is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

The last time that she was seen at her home was around 10:00 EDT (14:00 GMT) on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the Met said it was contacted by the National Crime Agency about "a US citizen who is believed to have travelled to the UK via Heathrow Airport".

She added: "She is being treated as a missing person and inquiries to find her are ongoing.

"Officers have liaised with her family and will be speaking with the NYPD."