UK to bask in sunshine on Bank Holiday Monday

A new record for the warmest late August Bank Holiday Monday is expected later, as the UK continues to enjoy warm summer weather.

On Sunday, the record for the late August Bank Holiday weekend was broken, when temperatures reached 33.3C (91.94F) in west London.

The current record for the late August Bank Holiday Monday is 28.2C (82.8F) in Holbeach, Lincolnshire in 2017.

BBC forecasters say temperatures could reach over 33C on Monday.

The new high temperatures are expected across south-east England. The rest of the UK will be sunny but cooler, with highs of around 24C expected in Cardiff, 23C in Edinburgh, and 20C in Belfast.

Last month, the UK's highest ever temperature was officially recorded in Cambridge at 38.7C.

It beat the previous UK record of 38.5C, set in Kent in 2003.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A girl at Notting Hill Carnival protects herself from the sun with a parasol

The government's advisory Committee on Climate Change has warned the UK is not prepared for the increase in heatwaves that is expected with global warming.

Earlier this summer, it called for more action to make sure homes and other buildings such as hospitals and care facilities could be comfortable and safe in higher temperatures.