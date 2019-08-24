Image copyright PA Media

The British Airways strike next month is to cause at least five days of flight cancellations.

BA pilots announced three days of strikes - taking place on 9, 10 and 27 September - in a dispute over pay.

Despite the first strikes being on 9 and 10 September, some customers flying between the 8th and 12th have been told their flight has been cancelled - and to rebook or get a refund.

However, many people have said they have been unable to get through to BA.

BA said in a statement: "We are doing absolutely everything we can to prevent this unfair action from taking place and ruining our customers' travel plans.

"Airlines have a very complex operation and during times of widespread disruption, there can be knock-on effects onto flights on other days."

Customers have reported receiving emails late on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday morning informing them their flight had been cancelled.

Many have taken to social media to complain that they have been unable to rebook via the website or get through on their phone lines.

Hi My return flight from LA to Heathrow on 9th has been cancelled. Numerous calls to phone cut off. I have DM'd my details across 90mins ago but had no reply or acknowledgement. Are you still there ? — Andy Keates (@andykeates) August 23, 2019

Others have said their plans have being "ruined" by the strike.

That text when @_Britishairways cancel your once in a life time business class flight out to your honeymoon. Hoping @emirates can save the day. 12 months looking forward to this flight and you've just ruined the run up to our wedding. Thanks. — Abby Deem (@abbyisdancing) August 23, 2019

The British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) said on Friday the strikes were a "last resort" born out of "enormous frustration" with airline management.

Pilots have rejected a pay increase worth 11.5% over three years, which the airline put forward in July.

