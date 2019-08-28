If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

'Misleading' Home Office advert banned

In April, a government radio advert told EU citizens wanting to stay in the UK after Brexit: "All you need to apply is your passport or ID card and to complete an online form." But many applicants - around a quarter of adult cases, it is estimated - were asked to submit further documents. So the Advertising Standards Authority has deemed the claim misleading and banned the Home Office from reusing it.

But the government insists the campaign was "factual" and had a "positive impact". Here BBC Newsround explains the EU Settlement Scheme.

Sticking with Brexit, opposition parties have agreed a strategy to try to prevent the UK leaving without a deal with the EU. This is it.

And here's our simple guide to the whole Brexit situation.

Bury FC expelled from Football League

Bury have become the first club to be expelled from the Football League (EFL) since 1992. The two-time FA Cup winners, founded in 1885, had got into financial difficulties and a takeover bid failed on Tuesday. League One will comprise 23 - rather than 24 - teams for the rest of the season, with three - rather than four - of them relegated.

EFL executive chairwoman Debbie Jevans described Bury's departure as "one of the darkest days" in the league's history. We spoke to fans about their heartache.

Meanwhile, fellow League One club Bolton Wanderers have been given 14 days to avoid expulsion, with a prospective takeover yet to go through. So what is likely to happen next for them?

Javid pledges cash for NHS, education and police

The chancellor is promising to increase spending on schools, health and police, but says there will not be "blank cheques" for government departments. In an article for the Daily Telegraph, Sajid Javid also announces the spending review will take place on 4 September.

This is meant to provide certainty ahead of the planned Brexit date of 31 October, ministerial sources say. But Labour is accusing the government of "panic".

What being a mum has taught me about my mental health

By Maggy van Eijk, BBC Three

For me, meeting my baby was a bit like meeting a celebrity crush. I'd been thinking about her for so long, I felt like I already knew her, but the reality was nothing like I'd expected. I didn't look into her eyes and fall deeply in love with her. In fact, I was keen to pass her over to my boyfriend so I could push out the placenta which was cluttering up my womb like an unwanted house guest.

The love, that fierce, protective love - unlike anything I'd felt before - would come later. For now, all I knew was that I would do everything possible to keep her safe. Even if I hadn't yet figured out how to do the same for myself.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Financial Times reports that some Brexiteer Conservative MPs are on a "collision course" with the prime minister, as they fear he may seek to leave Theresa May's withdrawal agreement largely intact, apart from the Irish backstop. The Sun urges Boris Johnson to "tread carefully". Meanwhile, several newspapers report on accusations against Prince Andrew by Virginia Giuffre, which he denies. And the Daily Mirror says the world is "in meltdown", describing a heatwave occurring in the Arctic Circle.

