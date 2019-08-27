If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Reuters

Corbyn warns that no deal means 'Trump Brexit'

Boris Johnson says he is "marginally more optimistic" that a new Brexit agreement can be agreed with the EU, following the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has issued a warning about the effects of a possible no-deal exit.

Writing in the Independent, he says such a situation would leave the UK at the mercy of US President Donald Trump, adding that a "no-deal Brexit is really a Trump-deal Brexit".

The Labour leader is meeting other opposition parties later to discuss his ideas to avert no deal. He wants to win a vote of no confidence in the PM, take over in a caretaker capacity, seek an extension to the 31 October Brexit deadline and hold a general election. But Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson - who does not want Mr Corbyn in Downing Street - says proposing him as PM would jeopardise the chance of beating Mr Johnson in the vote of no confidence in the first place.

Confused? Here's our very simple guide to Brexit. And we ask what powers MPs have to stop a no-deal Brexit.

HS2: Ministers and bosses knew project was over budget

HS2 - the high-speed railway project linking London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds - was meant to cost £55.7bn. Until recently ministers and bosses at HS2 Ltd insisted all was going to plan. But last month a leaked letter warned the cost could rise by up to £30bn.

Documents obtained by the BBC show that, as long ago as 2016, ministers and bosses knew the project was over budget and probably behind schedule. Look at the full details here.

Try our guide to HS2.

The bright side: Optimism 'helps you live longer'

Waking up with a smile on your face, possibly singing Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah, as a long day of post bank holiday work awaits? Well, your cheery nature could be doing you more good than you think. Researchers in the US say people with an optimistic outlook are more likely to live beyond the age of 85.

Happier types "may be better at regulating their emotions during stressful situations", argues Prof Lewina Lee, of Boston University School of Medicine.

'My cruel gangster father made me get a nose job'

Written by Sarah McDermott, BBC World Service

Margo Perin was 13 when her father summoned her to the living room of their home in Glasgow's west end, and asked if she'd like to look as beautiful as a Hollywood actress. He sat facing her, smoking with a shiny black cigarette holder, his gold lighter and onyx ashtray by his side. "They can do remarkable things these days," he said.

He'd taken time out from his busy schedule to visit a specialist in London, he went on, who agreed that Margo should have cosmetic surgery to straighten her nose now, before she stopped developing. He had even made the appointment.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Brexit dominates. The i says the prime minister is planning to create more pro-Brexit peers to counter an "alleged pro-Remain bias" in the House of Lords. The Daily Express describes them as "heroes". But the Guardian quotes Labour as saying that the PM's refusal to rule out shutting down Parliament to get no deal through by 31 October is the "gravest abuse of power" in living memory. Elsewhere, the Daily Star reports that Derek "Del Boy" Trotter, from the BBC comedy Only Fools and Horses, could be used to teach English to new arrivals in the UK.

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics publishes its latest data on UK household finances.

11:00 The Brexit Party announces hundreds of prospective parliamentary candidates at an event in Westminster.

On this day

1967 The Beatles' manager, Brian Epstein, is found dead at his London home at the age of 32.

