Wormwood Scrubs, Hull, Lindholme and Nottingham were among the 10 prisons given extra funding

Levels of violence and drug taking have fallen since last year at some of England's "most challenging" prisons, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said.

The number of assaults fell by 16%, while failed drug tests almost halved across 10 prisons that were given £10m extra security funding in 2018.

But in two of the jails, Nottingham and Wormwood Scrubs, assaults increased.

Former prisons minister Rory Stewart vowed to resign if drugs and violence levels did not fall at all 10 prisons.

Current prisons minister Lucy Frazer said she was "encouraged" by the new figures.

The prisons that received extra funding were: