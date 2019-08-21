ONS 'underestimated' EU migration to UK
21 August 2019
The level of migration from the EU to the UK has been underestimated by the Office for National Statistics from the mid-2000s to 2016.
The ONS said the error affected the number of migrants from eight of the countries which joined the EU in 2004, including Poland.
It said it may have also overstated migration from non-EU countries.
As a result, the status of the immigration figures compiled by the ONS has been downgraded to "experimental".