Image copyright PA Media Image caption Pop star Sir Elton John is friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Sir Elton John has defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's use of private jets - and said he paid to carbon offset their trip to his French home.

The singer said he provided Prince Harry, Meghan and their son Archie with his private plane to "maintain a high level of much-needed protection".

The royal couple have faced criticism after newspapers claimed they took four private jet journeys in 11 days, including to Sir Elton's home in Nice.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Private jets usually carry fewer passenger than commercial planes, meaning they burn much more fuel per person per hour.

In a message posted on social media, Sir Elton said: "I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week.

"Prince Harry's mother, Diana Princess of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana's untimely death.

"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquillity of our home.

"To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight."

Prince Harry has previously spoken about the importance of tackling climate change.

In September's edition of Vogue - edited by Meghan - the prince spoke about environmental issues and his love for nature, saying: "We are the one species on this planet that seems to think that this place belongs to us, and only us."

And in a post on the @SussexRoyal Instagram page last month, Prince Harry wrote: "Environmental damage has been treated as a necessary by-product of economic growth.

"Only now are we starting to notice and understand the damage that we've been causing. With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference."

Carbon offsetting allows passengers to pay extra to help compensate for the carbon emissions produced from their flight.

The money is then invested in environmental projects - such as planting trees or installing solar panels - which reduce carbon dioxide in the air by the same amount.

Sir Elton called on the press to stop the "relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis".