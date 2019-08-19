If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright AFP Image caption An Iranian flag flutters on board the Adrian Darya oil tanker, formerly known as Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar on August 18, 2019

Detained Iranian oil tanker leaves Gibraltar

The Adrian Darya-1, the Iranian oil tanker held by Gibraltar since 4 July, has been released. The ship appears to be on its way east through the Mediterranean towards Greece. It was first seized with the help of British marines, amid suggestions it was heading towards Syria, in contravention of EU sanctions.

Gibraltar, a British overseas territory, refused a request by the US to seize the ship. The US argued it had links to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps. But Gibraltar said the EU - unlike Washington - did not regard this as a terrorist organisation. Iran insisted last week that the Adrian Darya-1 would not discharge its cargo in Syria.

We explain the diplomatic crisis here.

Corbyn demands election to end Brexit 'crisis'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will launch an attack on the prime minister later, calling him "Britain's Trump" and demanding a general election to give a "once-in-a-generation chance for a real change of direction". He will say this is the only way to deal with "the Brexit crisis".

This follows a government report leaked by the Sunday Times warning of food and medicine shortages in a no-deal exit. But cabinet minister Michael Gove, overseeing Brexit planning, has described this as a "worst-case scenario".

With the 31 October deadline approaching, we look at what might happen next. And, in case you've not kept up with all things Brexit over the summer, here's a quick reminder of the big issues.

Jeffrey Epstein abuse claims: Prince Andrew 'appalled'

Buckingham Palace has said the Duke of York is "appalled" by recent allegations of sex trafficking against his former friend, the financier Jeffrey Epstein. The 66-year-old took his own life in jail on 10 August, as he awaited trial. Prince Andrew "deplores the exploitation of any human being", a Palace statement said.

Read here about the allegations against Epstein.

A love letter to my hometown high street

By Natasha Preskey, BBC Three

The shutters were down on the storefront that had once housed HMV, then a 99p store, then a Poundland, a for-let sign hanging above the door. I'm used to seeing the odd empty shop front in my hometown, Newport - the Isle of Wight's capital - but that wasn't the only hole on the high street.

The printing shop, the optician's, a newish little cafe, two of the old charity shops and even the sweet shop where I used to buy 50p's worth of boiled sweets, all whited-out, shuttered or with empty, dusty windows.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The leaked government report on the potential outcomes of a no-deal Brexit dominates the front pages. The Guardian says "divisions" within the Conservative Party have increased because of it, while the Daily Express calls it an "astonishing Project Fear leak". The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, reports that it was released to "influence discussions" with the EU. Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads on an NHS "crackdown" on GP surgeries that close for half days during the week.

Daily digest

Kabul wedding bomb Groom "has lost hope" after attack that killed 63 people

Ohio Jewish centre Man arrested over alleged threat to carry out shooting

Stamp duty I won't shift cost from buyers to sellers, says chancellor

Vegetables joke Gag involving broccoli and cauliflower wins Edinburgh Festival Fringe award

Lookahead

Today It's World Humanitarian Day, on which the United Nations pays tribute to aid workers dealing with crises in countries including Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers face Manchester United in the Premier League.

On this day

1991 Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is overthrown after a coup by Communist hardliners.

