China's ambassador to the UK has warned British politicians against interfering in Hong Kong's affairs, amid clashes between protesters and police.

Liu Xiaoming said the UK should "refrain from saying or doing anything that interferes or undermines the rule of law in Hong Kong".

Some British politicians think "their hands are still in the colonial days", he told a press conference in London.

The UK has has called for "calm from all sides".