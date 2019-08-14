News Daily: Hammond accuses PM over Brexit and Nora's family 'heartbroken'
Hammond says PM's demands wreck any EU deal
The former chancellor Philip Hammond has accused Boris Johnson of trying to "wreck" the UK's chances of a new Brexit deal. The old deal - which MPs rejected three times - included the Irish "backstop", which could keep the UK in a European customs union, if no trade deal was reached in the future. Mr Johnson wants to scrap the backstop.
But, in an article in the Times, Mr Hammond said: "The pivot from demanding changes to the backstop to demanding its total removal is a pivot from a tough negotiating stance to a wrecking one." The EU has insisted it will not remove the backstop, which is designed to stop a "hard" Irish border.
Downing Street hit back - claiming Mr Hammond "actively undermined the government's negotiation position" while in office because he wanted to "cancel the referendum result", something he denies. As the arguments continue, the UK is still due to leave the EU on 31 October - deal or no deal. Read our no-deal guide here, and learn about the backstop here.
Nora's family 'heartbroken' after body found
The family of Nora Quoirin, whose body was found in Malaysia, have said their "hearts are broken". The body of the 15-year-old Londoner, who had special needs, was found just over a mile away from the Dusun resort on Tuesday. She had been on holiday with her family when she disappeared from her room on 4 August. In a statement, her family thanked the 350 people who searched for Nora in dense jungle near the resort. Her cause of death has not been confirmed. Malaysian police said a post-mortem examination began earlier.
Two ads banned for gender stereotypes
TV advertisements for Philadelphia cheese and Volkswagen are the first to be banned under new UK gender stereotyping rules. A ban on ads featuring "harmful gender stereotypes" or those likely to cause "serious or widespread offence" came into force in June. The first banned ad, for Philadelphia, showed two fathers leaving a baby on a restaurant conveyor belt. The VW ad showed men being adventurous while a woman sat by a pram.
The adopted 'orphans' whose parents were alive
By Joanna Heywood, BBC News, Brussels
Hundreds of miles north of DR Congo's capital, Kinshasa, is the village of Gemena. Most people make a living from agriculture or fishing; others are carpenters or shopkeepers. Abdula Libenge, a 34-year-old tailor, is the father of one of four families in the area who, in May 2015, sent a child to Kinshasa on what they thought was a holiday camp.
Their children never came back. Without access to legal representation or assistance from local authorities, all they could do was wait.
Two years after Mr Libenge's daughter disappeared, he received an unexpected visit that would finally shed light on what happened. Two Belgian journalists had got wind of an inquiry beginning into adoption fraud in their country.
Read the full story from Joanna here.
What the papers say
The jobs figures published on Tuesday make the Daily Mail's lead. The paper says that despite "project fear predictions" of huge job losses, the number of Britons in employment has soared by more than a million since the Brexit vote - and a record 15.55m women are in work. It says nearly a thousand adults a day have joined the workforce in the past three years. Read the full paper review here.
Daily Digest
Social media Disrupts teens' sleep
Drugs bust Four Brits arrested in Australia and New Zealand
Hong Kong Airport in chaos
University admissions Labour plans overhaul
Lookahead
09:30 Inflation figures for July announced - the figure is used to set rail fare increases in January
11:00 Second Ashes test between England and Australia begins at Lord's
On this day
1969 The UK government sends troops into Northern Ireland in what it calls a "limited operation" to restore law and order
