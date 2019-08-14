If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Getty Images

Hammond says PM's demands wreck any EU deal

The former chancellor Philip Hammond has accused Boris Johnson of trying to "wreck" the UK's chances of a new Brexit deal. The old deal - which MPs rejected three times - included the Irish "backstop", which could keep the UK in a European customs union, if no trade deal was reached in the future. Mr Johnson wants to scrap the backstop.

But, in an article in the Times, Mr Hammond said: "The pivot from demanding changes to the backstop to demanding its total removal is a pivot from a tough negotiating stance to a wrecking one." The EU has insisted it will not remove the backstop, which is designed to stop a "hard" Irish border.

Downing Street hit back - claiming Mr Hammond "actively undermined the government's negotiation position" while in office because he wanted to "cancel the referendum result", something he denies. As the arguments continue, the UK is still due to leave the EU on 31 October - deal or no deal. Read our no-deal guide here, and learn about the backstop here.

Nora's family 'heartbroken' after body found

The family of Nora Quoirin, whose body was found in Malaysia, have said their "hearts are broken". The body of the 15-year-old Londoner, who had special needs, was found just over a mile away from the Dusun resort on Tuesday. She had been on holiday with her family when she disappeared from her room on 4 August. In a statement, her family thanked the 350 people who searched for Nora in dense jungle near the resort. Her cause of death has not been confirmed. Malaysian police said a post-mortem examination began earlier.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Two ads banned for gender stereotypes

TV advertisements for Philadelphia cheese and Volkswagen are the first to be banned under new UK gender stereotyping rules. A ban on ads featuring "harmful gender stereotypes" or those likely to cause "serious or widespread offence" came into force in June. The first banned ad, for Philadelphia, showed two fathers leaving a baby on a restaurant conveyor belt. The VW ad showed men being adventurous while a woman sat by a pram.

The adopted 'orphans' whose parents were alive

By Joanna Heywood, BBC News, Brussels

Hundreds of miles north of DR Congo's capital, Kinshasa, is the village of Gemena. Most people make a living from agriculture or fishing; others are carpenters or shopkeepers. Abdula Libenge, a 34-year-old tailor, is the father of one of four families in the area who, in May 2015, sent a child to Kinshasa on what they thought was a holiday camp.

Their children never came back. Without access to legal representation or assistance from local authorities, all they could do was wait.

Two years after Mr Libenge's daughter disappeared, he received an unexpected visit that would finally shed light on what happened. Two Belgian journalists had got wind of an inquiry beginning into adoption fraud in their country.

Read the full story from Joanna here.

What the papers say

The jobs figures published on Tuesday make the Daily Mail's lead. The paper says that despite "project fear predictions" of huge job losses, the number of Britons in employment has soared by more than a million since the Brexit vote - and a record 15.55m women are in work. It says nearly a thousand adults a day have joined the workforce in the past three years. Read the full paper review here.

Daily Digest

Social media Disrupts teens' sleep

Drugs bust Four Brits arrested in Australia and New Zealand

Hong Kong Airport in chaos

University admissions Labour plans overhaul

If you see one thing today

The problem with planting trees

If you listen to one thing today

Tony Adams: How to face addiction

If you read one thing today

The human stories of the Genoa bridge collapse

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:30 Inflation figures for July announced - the figure is used to set rail fare increases in January

11:00 Second Ashes test between England and Australia begins at Lord's

On this day

1969 The UK government sends troops into Northern Ireland in what it calls a "limited operation" to restore law and order

From elsewhere

Don't sneer at all conspiracy theories (New York Times)

A new slavery museum won't stop racism in Britain (Guardian)

It is time more adults said no to Greta Thunberg (Spectator)

Brexiteers may be right about the backstop (the Atlantic)