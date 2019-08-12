Image copyright EPA Image caption Nigel Farage praised the Queen and said he hoped she lived a "very long time"

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has criticised members of the royal family, describing the late Queen Mother as an "overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker".

He also said the Duke of Sussex's popularity had "fallen off a cliff" since he met his wife, Meghan.

The former UKIP leader made the comments while attending a right-wing conference in Australia.

His spokesman denied Mr Farage called Prince Harry "the prince of wokeness".

But he confirmed Mr Farage had made the comments which were recorded during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Sydney on Saturday.

In the recording which was obtained by the Guardian, Mr Farage praised the Queen, hailing her as an "amazing, awe-inspiring woman".

But he said he hoped she would live a "very, very long time" to prevent the Prince of Wales becoming king.

"When it comes to her son, when it comes to Charlie Boy and climate change, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear," he said.

"Her mother, Her Royal Highness the Queen's mother was a slightly overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker who lived to 101 years old.

"All I can say is Charlie Boy is now in his 70s... may the Queen live a very, very long time."

He also discussed Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship, claiming the "young, brave, boisterous, all-male" prince's popularity had plummeted since they met.

"Here was Harry, here he was this young, brave, boisterous, all-male, getting into trouble, turning up at stag parties inappropriately dressed, drinking too much and causing all sorts of mayhem," he said.

"And then - a brave British officer who did his bit in Afghanistan - he was the most popular royal of a younger generation that we've seen for 100 years.

"And then he met Meghan Markle, and it's fallen off a cliff."

He went on to discuss Prince Harry's remarks last month that he and Meghan plan to have no more than two children to help fight against climate change.

Mr Farage said the move was "irrelevant" because the "population of the globe is exploding" in areas including China and India.

His spokesman added that Mr Farage's comments were not delivered as part of a speech.