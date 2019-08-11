RAF to allow beards for the first time

Image copyright Getty Images

Royal Air Force personnel will be allowed to grow beards under new rules aiming to promote inclusivity.

The hair-raising move, which comes into force on 1 September, will allow serving members to wear "a smart, neatly-trimmed, full set beard".

An RAF spokesman insisted that members would still have to maintain "high standards of appearance".

Airmen were already allowed moustaches, but the relaxed rules will bring the RAF into line with the Royal Navy.

Scraggly or patchy beards will not be accepted, the spokesman said.

"A revised facial hair policy has been agreed by the RAF."

"This move will help broaden the recruitment pool, promote inclusivity and help us retain our highly-skilled personnel."

The change, which will cover both regular and reserve personnel, will be confirmed in a routine internal notice.

There are no plans to revise the rules for facial hair in the Army, where only moustaches are allowed.

Under current rules, navy personnel hoping to grow a beard have to get approval from their commanding officer.

Currently moustaches are the only facial hair allowed among RAF personnel

They are then allowed a certain amount of time to grow their facial hair, before having to present their beards for inspection, a government spokesperson said.

It's yet to be confirmed whether beard-growing in the RAF will operate in the same way.

Facial hair in the armed forces:

In the Army beards are not allowed but moustaches are permitted

In the navy both beards and moustaches are permitted

Under the RAF's new rules both beards and moustaches will be permitted

All three services allow beards on religious grounds.

Prince Harry was given special permission from the Queen to keep his beard during his wedding as he chose to wear his Army uniform during the ceremony.