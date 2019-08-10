Image copyright PA Media Image caption All services in and out of King's Cross station were suspended on Friday evening

Passengers who found themselves stranded in London as the UK was struck by a nationwide power cut say they were "appalled" and "disgusted".

The capital's King's Cross station was shut as a power outage in Friday's evening rush hour brought much of the UK's rail network to a stop.

Nearly a million people were affected when two power stations went down.

Regulators demanded action as National Grid pledged it would "learn the lessons" of Friday's events.

There were mainly two kinds of passengers at King's Cross on Saturday morning - those who had just arrived to get a train and those who had returned after a night of waiting, hoping and giving up.

Leigh Russell, 45, and her son Fenn were trying to get home after a football freestyle competition on Friday night but after waiting for updates at King Cross Station for several hours they resorted to a last-minute hotel.

"There was no information, no communication, no announcements on the tannoy, no representative or help from Hull Trains, who we booked with," she said.

"I am appalled and disgusted at the service."

Hull Trains said it had one of its representatives at King's Cross who "worked long into the night to help more than 20 Hull Trains customers... to get on a LNER service much later into the evening".

It said it provided updates to customers via social media, on its "website, Journey Check and at stations".

Some train services were still disrupted on Saturday.

London North Eastern Railway, which runs services between King's Cross and the north of England and Scotland, cancelled some services.

Thameslink and Great Northern said a number of trains did not end up in their correct location on Friday because of the disruption and problems had continued throughout Saturday morning.

Samantha Dagnall, 40, who had taken her son James to visit museums in London for the day, was waiting for a train on Saturday morning after an unexpected overnight stay.

"I'm not happy. We didn't sleep well and got here at 06:00 BST hoping to get an earlier train, but that was three hours ago."

Amy Dickinson, 28, and Tim Meredith, 26, had their train home to Peterborough cancelled on Friday night.

"I suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome so standing around and waiting would not have been possible due to fatigue and pain, which is why we decided to get a hotel," Ms Dickinson said.

'Expensive visit'

The couple eventually arrived in Peterborough 14 hours after they had planned.

Alfred Thompson, 81, had travelled to London for a visit to the Royal Academy and ended up spending £150 on a hotel room for the night.

"It's turned out to be a more expensive visit than expected," he said.

Philip McKechnie, had been due to go to Middlesbrough on Saturday morning for a wedding, but his train was cancelled.

Mr McKechnie said: "I was cutting it a bit fine already, so I don't know if I'll be able to meet the person who has agreed to pick me up [at Middlesbrough]."

The 28-year-old trade analyst said he had flown in for the wedding from Singapore on Friday, where he lives.

"I've come from such a long way and this is the first part of the journey that is going wrong," he said.

He said a 30-minute train delay "would be front page news in Singapore".