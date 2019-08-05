Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An A321 plane similar to the British Airways plane involved in the incident.

A British Airways flight has been evacuated after smoke filled the cabin shortly before landing.

The airline confirmed there was an "incident" on flight BA422 which was travelling from London Heathrow to Valencia on Monday evening.

It said the aircraft, an Airbus A321, had landed in the Spanish city and all customers and crew disembarked.

BA added that staff were assisting customers in the airport terminal.

Passenger Lucy Brown tweeted that the "terrifying" experience felt like a "horror film".

Pictures have emerged on Twitter of what appears to be a plane cabin filled with smoke.