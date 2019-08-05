If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

US mourns massacre victims

America is still reeling from two mass shootings within 24 hours that left 29 people dead. Officials are treating the killing of 20 people at a Walmart supermarket in El Paso as "domestic terrorism", with the 21-year-old white man arrested at the scene believed to have posted online a document calling the attack a response to "the Hispanic invasion of Texas". He has been charged with capital murder, meaning he could face the death penalty if found guilty.

Meanwhile, police say the gunman who killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, shot dead his own sister during a 30-second firing spree as he tried to make his way into a busy nightclub. Connor Betts, 24, was wearing body armour and carrying extra ammunition for his .223-calibre assault rifle when he was shot dead by police. Officers say nothing in his history would have stopped him from buying the gun legally and his motives were unclear.

In the view of US President Donald Trump: "If you look at both of these cases, this is mental illness." He suggests "perhaps more has to be done" to prevent mass shootings and that his government will "take care of it". But critics argue that the roots of the massacres lie in the president's language about immigrants, and his opposition to gun control. Our North America reporter Anthony Zurcher assesses the likelihood of political action on firearms in the wake of these attacks. To get a better understanding of US gun culture, see our 10 charts.

Girl's disappearance 'treated as abduction'

The disappearance of a 15-year-old girl from London while on holiday in Malaysia is being treated as abduction by police, according to a charity that's supporting her family. The parents of Nora Quoirin, who has learning difficulties, woke up on Sunday to find her missing and the window of her hotel room open, according to the Lucy Blackman Trust. Speaking from Belfast, Nora's aunt Aisling Agnew says: "Nora would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily."

Hospitals to receive £850m revealed

Hospital trusts are discovering whether they are among 20 in England due to receive an extra £850m for upgrades to outdated facilities and new equipment. Boris Johnson, who announced the funding last week, says the investment will mean "more beds, new wards, and extra life-saving equipment". However, the Health Foundation charity says the funding - less than 1% of the annual NHS budget - risks being a "drop in the ocean" after "years of under-investment" in NHS infrastructure. See which hospitals are in line for extra money.

'I am DNA proof my father is a rapist'

By Emma Ailes, BBC Victoria Derbyshire programme

A woman conceived by rape wants her father brought to justice in a so-called "victimless prosecution", in one of the first cases of its kind, the BBC has learned. "Vicky" says her mother was under the age of consent when a family friend she claims was in his 30s raped her.

She says her birth is proof of the crime and wants DNA testing to convict her father of statutory rape. West Midlands Police says the law does not recognise her as a victim.

Read the full report

What the papers say

What the i describes as the "American nightmare" of the weekend's mass shootings appears on some front pages. Others focus on the "Horror at the Tate", as the Daily Mail puts it, which saw a boy of six thrown from a 10th-floor viewing platform of London's Tate Modern art gallery. Meanwhile, some papers echo MPs' calls for an investigation into what the Daily Express calls "the great pensions robbery" of unnecessary administration fees. Read the full review.

