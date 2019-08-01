If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright PA Media

Extra £2.1bn for no-deal Brexit planning

The government is doubling the sum it has set aside for measures aimed at limiting disruption in the event it can't agree a Brexit deal with Brussels. This would fund more border officers, upgrades to transport infrastructure at ports and tackle queues created by delays at customs. It will, says Chancellor Sajid Javid, "ensure we are ready to leave on 31 October - deal or no-deal". The prime minister has said the chances of the UK leaving without a deal are "vanishingly small".

Labour is describing it as "an appalling waste of taxpayers' cash" that could have been spent on schools, hospitals and people. As BBC economics editor Faisal Islam points out, some of the funding "is a repeat prescription for vital medicine supply - spending tens of millions again on reserving cross-Channel ferry capacity and for specialist warehousing and stockpiling that was not, in the end, required after the last Brexit deadline". If you're wondering what a no-deal scenario means for ordinary people, see 10 ways it could affect you.

Rescuers work overnight to fight floods

It might be a matter of days since the country was basking - or baking - in uncharacteristically high temperatures, but parts of England are struggling to cope with the more recent deluge of rainwater. The day dawned with more than a dozen flood warnings in place across the North West, the North East, Yorkshire and the Midlands. In some areas, rescue teams worked through the night to come to the aid of flood-affected homeowners. Poynton, in Cheshire, is particularly badly hit, with firefighters rescuing 11 people from flood waters and the town hall throwing open its doors to anyone whose home or workplace is affected. There were signs, though, that the situation was easing. Check the weather in your area.

'Steely' Root seeking Ashes revenge

England's bid to regain cricket's Ashes from Australia begins later, with captain Joe Root saying the 4-0 defeat on the last tour down under has left him "more steely and desperate to turn things around". His opposite number Tim Paine insists his team won't be intimidated by the atmosphere at Edgbaston, where England are unbeaten for 11 years. If they can build the right spirit within the team, he says, "we know that our own circle is unbreakable". Read how pundits see the series going.

On the front line of the US-China trade war

By Virginia Harrison, BBC News

"I've been building my business, and growing it year after year, and then this happened," says Sherrill Mosee, who is just one of the many who've been caught in the crossfire of the US and China tariff war. She is the founder of handbag and backpack maker MinkeeBlue, which is based in Philadelphia but manufactures its products in China and then imports them to the US.

It is one of a huge range of companies - from shoe makers to chemical firms and tech suppliers - facing the impact of the bruising trade fight between the world's two largest economies. Ms Mosee has seen import tariffs on her products more than double in the last few months... and no swift resolution is yet in sight.

Read the full report

What the papers say

Plummeting plastic bag use in England - following the trend in Scotland and Wales, where carrier bag charges were introduced earlier - leads some papers. The Daily Mail says the "heartbreaking sight of throwaway plastic choking sealife" sparked a change in the public's habits. "Now for plastic bottles," says the i. Other papers focus on the Army setting up a "social media warfare" unit, Labour attacking the sum being set aside for no-deal Brexit planning, and "booze-crazed gulls" attacking punters in a Wetherspoon's beer garden. Read the full review for more.

Image copyright Getty Images

Look ahead

Today The Women's British Open tournament gets under way at Woburn Golf Club's Marquess course.

12:00 The Bank of England's monetary policy committee announces its latest interest rate decision and quarterly inflation report.

On this day

1944 The battle to liberate Warsaw from the control of Nazi Germany begins, with the Polish Home Army triggering the uprising with a wave of explosions and rifle fire throughout the city.

