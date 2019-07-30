If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

PM in Wales to talk up farming prospects

It was northern England last week, Scotland on Monday and now Boris Johnson is heading to Wales to try to reassure farmers his government will ensure "Brexit works for them". He doubtless has one eye on helping his party's efforts to hold the Brecon and Radnorshire seat in Thursday's by-election. However, concerns about the prospect of a no-deal Brexit continue to form the backdrop to the prime minister's activities, with the pound sinking to a 28-month low against the dollar.

Despite Mr Johnson's insistence there was "every chance" of striking a fresh deal with the EU, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Mr Johnson's set the UK on an "almost inevitable path to a no-deal Brexit" by declaring the existing withdrawal agreement to be "dead". And ahead of the PM's visit, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford insists there's "no public mandate for a no-deal Brexit, which would be catastrophic for Wales". Wondering what a no-deal scenario would involve? Catch up on what we know.

Disadvantaged pupils 'stuck 18 months behind'

In academic terms, poorer pupils are an average of 18 months behind classmates by the time they sit GCSEs, according to researchers who say progress in closing the attainment gap is at a "standstill". At the current rate, the Education Policy Institute says, it would take 500 years before those eligible for free school meals could expect to reach the same level of achievement as wealthier pupils. Labour says it's the latest evidence that equality is rising under the Conservatives. The government says £2.4m a year is invested in poorer pupils and insists the gap is narrower than in 2011.

Lil Nas X beats US singles chart record

It's nearly four months since rapper Lil Nas X topped the UK charts with Old Town Road, staying there for a fortnight. But 17 weeks after reaching number one in the US Billboard Hot 100, there's no sign yet of the country-infused hit - recently remixed with Billy Ray Cyrus - vacating the top spot. Some 72.5 million streams and 46,000 downloads in the past seven days helped it break the record for the longest spell atop America's singles chart. It remains at 10 in the UK charts but if you've never heard of it, you can catch up on the rise of the viral hit - and why it was controversially erased from the US country charts.

'My kids would wake up 40 times a night'

By Louis Lee Ray, BBC Victoria Derbyshire programme

"They were waking up anything from 10 to 40 times a night - and that's no exaggeration," says Jacqui Wolstenholme, remembering her restless nights trying to nurse her twin daughters, Jessica and Jasmine, back to sleep. The now four-year-olds have always had difficulty sleeping but the evenings and nights became something to dread.

The Wolstenholmes are far from alone. Prof Heather Elphick says the UK is "in the midst of a hidden public health crisis when it comes to sleep". Prof Elphick helped launch a pilot scheme involving 40 families at Sheffield Children's Hospital's sleep clinic... aimed at improving children's sleep patterns. According to NHS England, the scheme in Sheffield has led to children gaining an extra 2.4 hours sleep per night.

Read the full report

What the papers say

Most front pages do not make happy reading for Boris Johnson, with several focusing on the slump in the value of sterling. The Financial Times says markets are "ever more worried" about the UK leaving the EU without a deal. Meanwhile the i sums up opposition to the prime minister's Brexit strategy as "Scotland fights back", noting comments from both First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson. "Scotch wrath" is the Metro's version.

Look ahead

Today The Daily Operations committee of senior cabinet ministers - set up to oversee Brexit preparations, including "no-deal" planning - meets for the first time.

17:45 UK premiere of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, with celebrities including cast members Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Lena Dunham expected to attend the Odeon Luxe, in London's Leicester Square.

On this day

1966 England's footballers beat West Germany 4-2 to win the World Cup for the first time, in front of a 93,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium.

