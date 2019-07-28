Image copyright EPA Image caption Twelve men appeared in court over the alleged attack

A British woman who alleged she was raped in Cyprus has been arrested on suspicion of making a false allegation, according to news agencies.

Twelve Israelis were arrested over the alleged attack, which was said to have taken place on 17 July in a hotel in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa.

The 19-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday, according to Reuters and AFP.

The Foreign Office said it was supporting a British woman and her family following her arrest in Cyprus.

The British woman contacted police in the early hours of 17 July saying she had been assaulted. Later that day police arrested 12 men, who were remanded in custody.

The group, aged from 15 to 20, denied the claim.

Police sources told the news agencies that five of the men were released on Thursday and the remaining seven men will be released on Sunday.

The town of Ayia Napa is a resort popular with young people.

More than 1.3m British tourists visited Cyprus last year, according to Cyprus' statistical service.