A UK soldier who died in Syria fighting the Islamic State group was killed by friendly fire, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

It was previously reported by US officials that Sgt Matt Tonroe was killed by a roadside bomb in 2018.

However, the MoD said the 33-year-old died as a result of "explosives" carried by allied American forces.

Sgt Tonroe was the only British soldier killed in active duty during operations against IS.

He died alongside US commando Master Sgt Jonathan J Dunbar while on a joint operation with American special forces.

Previously, US officials blamed their deaths on an improvised explosive device (IED).

But an investigation into the blast in Manbij, northern Syria, has concluded Sgt Tonroe was killed by an explosive carried by a colleague.

'Accidental detonation'

Sgt Tonroe, who was born in Manchester and enlisted in the Army in 2004.

He joined the 3rd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment in Colchester on completion of his training, where he served as part of the Sniper Platoon.

During his career he was deployed on operations in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

A MoD spokeswoman added: "Sgt Matt Tonroe died from blast injuries caused by an explosion during a military operation.

"It was initially believed that Sgt Tonroe was killed by enemy action, however subsequent investigation concluded that Sgt Tonroe was killed by the accidental detonation of explosives carried by coalition forces.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Sgt Tonroe's family and friends."