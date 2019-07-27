Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Britannia had been returning from a week-long cruise to Norway

Plates and furniture were reportedly used as weapons after a mass brawl broke on a British cruise ship.

The alleged fight took place as P&O's Britannia returned to Southampton from a week-long trip to Norway's fjords.

Good Morning Britain journalist Richard Gaisford, who was on board, said he had been told the incident was sparked by a passenger taking offence at another holidaymaker dressed as a clown.

P&O Cruises confirmed the incident and Hampshire Police is investigating.

Writing on Twitter, Gaisford said he first became aware of the trouble when an emergency Tannoy was made in the early hours of Friday for security staff to attend Britannia's 16th floor restaurant.

"Witnesses told me they were so frightened they had to hide, as family groups fought," he said.

'Violent confrontation'

He added the people suspected of being behind the violence were confined to a cabin for the last day of the cruise.

Gaisford said the violence occurred after a black-tie evening and an afternoon of "patriotic" partying on deck, when large amounts of alcohol were consumed.

The buffet area was immediately sealed off as medical teams went to help the injured. Staff told me they'd never experienced anything like it and those behind the violence were confined to a cabin for the last day of the cruise, waiting for police here in Southampton. — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) July 27, 2019

He said one witness "explained to staff that things kicked off when another passenger appeared dressed as a clown. This upset one of their party because they'd specifically booked a cruise with no fancy dress. It led to a violent confrontation."

A P&O Cruises spokesman said: "Following an incident on board Britannia on Thursday evening we can confirm that all guests have now disembarked and the matter is now in the hands of the local police."

Hampshire Police said its officers attended the ship when it docked in Southampton and investigations are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers are in attendance after a number of people were assaulted.

"The incident took place during the early hours of Friday, 26 July on-board P&O's Britannia while it was en route to Southampton from Bergen."