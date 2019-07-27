Image copyright Geograph/ Jaggery

Disruption to rail services in south Wales has been caused by an "operational incident", according to Transport for Wales.

Some train services have been cancelled or delayed following the incident between Cardiff Central station and Cardiff Queen Street station.

Trains heading for Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil may be diverted.

National Rail said disruption to services is expected to continue until 11:00 BST.