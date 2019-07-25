In pictures: The UK's hottest July day on record

The UK has had its hottest July day on record, with temperatures reaching 36.9C in west London.

Here is how some people have decided to spend the hottest day of the year so far.

Image copyright Helen Clarke Image caption It's the kind of day for a beer in the back garden pool

Image copyright Claire Braddy Image caption It looks like baby Jules got the memo as he cools off in a make-shift paddling pool in Woolwich, south-east London

Image copyright @LusiannaMarie Image caption It's not just humans who need an ice lolly on a hot day

Image copyright PA Media Image caption This man decided to have a lie down outside the National Football Museum in Manchester

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A dog runs through shallow water on the coast at Camber Sands, East Sussex

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption For those not dipping their toes in the sea, there's always crab fishing, as seen here in Margate, Kent

Image copyright Anna Mazzola Image caption Anna Mazzola sent us this picture of her "working from home"

Image copyright Charlie Pitts Image caption Charlie Pitts took this bucolic image of ducks in Ironbridge, Shropshire

