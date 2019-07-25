UK

In pictures: The UK's hottest July day on record

By Shamaan Freeman-Powell BBC News
  • 25 July 2019
The UK has had its hottest July day on record, with temperatures reaching 36.9C in west London.

Here is how some people have decided to spend the hottest day of the year so far.

man drinking beer in his garden in Hadleigh in Suffolk Image copyright Helen Clarke
Image caption It's the kind of day for a beer in the back garden pool
Jules cooling off outside the Royal Military Academy in Woolwich Image copyright Claire Braddy
Image caption It looks like baby Jules got the memo as he cools off in a make-shift paddling pool in Woolwich, south-east London
dog with ice lolly Image copyright @LusiannaMarie
Image caption It's not just humans who need an ice lolly on a hot day
Man sunbathing in front of the National Football Museum Image copyright PA Media
Image caption This man decided to have a lie down outside the National Football Museum in Manchester
A dog runs through shallow water by the sea in Camber Sands, East Sussex Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A dog runs through shallow water on the coast at Camber Sands, East Sussex
Families fish for crabs from a sea wall in Margate. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption For those not dipping their toes in the sea, there's always crab fishing, as seen here in Margate, Kent
Anna working on her laptop in a paddling pool Image copyright Anna Mazzola
Image caption Anna Mazzola sent us this picture of her "working from home"
Ducks in Ironbridge Image copyright Charlie Pitts
Image caption Charlie Pitts took this bucolic image of ducks in Ironbridge, Shropshire

