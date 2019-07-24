Image copyright John E. Walsh / Twitter @akazeeox Image caption This electric blue sky was pictured over Milton Road in Cambridge

Thunder and lightning swept across much of Britain on Tuesday night, as a heatwave that could bring record-breaking temperatures continues.

In north Wales, which recorded 15mm (0.6in) of rain in a single hour, a house was set on fire after being struck by lightning. No-one was hurt.

In Newbridge, south Wales, a taxi driver was rescued from 18in (457mm) of flood water.

Forecasters say temperatures in some parts could reach 36C (97F) later.

Image copyright Swalephotography / Instagram Image caption A vivid thunder bolt was seen in the skies over Aylesbury

"Quite a lot of places are back up to 23C or 24C already (at 05:00 BST)," Met Office meteorologist Emma Smith said.

"It's normally 13 or 14 degrees at this time of year, so that's 10 degrees above average."

A yellow severe weather warning is in place for most of Britain until 09:00 BST on Wednesday.

Forecasters say temperatures could reach up to 36C on Wednesday.

On Thursday, temperatures in eastern England could surpass the current July record of 36.7C set at Heathrow in 2015, and possibly the all-time record of 38.5C set in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.

Northern Ireland and western Scotland are expected to be the coolest areas - with temperatures in the low 20s.