Focus on Farming

The trials and tribulations of a British cabbage farmer
Barrie Reynolds gave the BBC a glimpse into what it's like running a 70-acre farm in Cornwall.
- 22 August 2019
- From the section UK
Why more women are becoming farmers
A growing proportion of the UK's farmers are female - we meet some of the women joining the industry.
- 21 August 2019
- From the section UK
No-deal Brexit 'could cost farms £850m in profits'
A no-deal Brexit could be a greater challenge than BSE and foot-and-mouth, a researcher suggests.
- 20 August 2019
- From the section Business
Five ways farmers are tackling climate change
Farms are on the front line of climate change - vulnerable to extreme weather events - so farmers are coming up with new and surprising ways of tackling the problem.
- 9 September 2019
- From the section UK
Cauliflower crisis as extreme weather kills crops
Prices have risen and some suppliers have advised restaurants to take cauliflower off their menu.
- 14 August 2019
- From the section UK
The underground farm in an air raid shelter
- 21 August 2019
- From the section Science & Environment
Climate change food calculator: What's your diet's carbon footprint?
- 9 August 2019
- From the section Science & Environment
Brexit 'an opportunity' for fairer farm funding
- 31 July 2019
- From the section Scotland
'Quarter of Britons' drinking plant-based milks
- 19 July 2019
- From the section Newsbeat
Call for supermarkets to stock more British beef
- 23 July 2019
- From the section Northern Ireland
Watch
