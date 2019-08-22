Focus on Farming

Video

The trials and tribulations of a British cabbage farmer

Barrie Reynolds gave the BBC a glimpse into what it's like running a 70-acre farm in Cornwall.

  • 22 August 2019
  • From the section UK

Why more women are becoming farmers

A growing proportion of the UK's farmers are female - we meet some of the women joining the industry.

  • 21 August 2019
  • From the section UK

No-deal Brexit 'could cost farms £850m in profits'

A no-deal Brexit could be a greater challenge than BSE and foot-and-mouth, a researcher suggests.

  • 20 August 2019
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Five ways farmers are tackling climate change

Farms are on the front line of climate change - vulnerable to extreme weather events - so farmers are coming up with new and surprising ways of tackling the problem.

  • 9 September 2019
  • From the section UK

Cauliflower crisis as extreme weather kills crops

Prices have risen and some suppliers have advised restaurants to take cauliflower off their menu.

  • 14 August 2019
  • From the section UK

Climate change food calculator: What's your diet's carbon footprint?

Brexit 'an opportunity' for fairer farm funding

  • 31 July 2019
  • From the section Scotland
  • comments

'Quarter of Britons' drinking plant-based milks

  • 19 July 2019
  • From the section Newsbeat
  • comments

Call for supermarkets to stock more British beef