Image copyright PA Media Image caption Carl Beech denied 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud

A convicted paedophile has been found guilty of making false allegations of murder and child sexual abuse against a string of public figures.

Carl Beech, 51, from Gloucester, was found guilty of 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud.

His lies led to a £2m Metropolitan Police investigation which ended in no arrests being made.

Jurors at Newcastle Crown Court took a day to reach their verdicts following a 12 week trial.

Former NSPCC volunteer Beech, who denied the charges, did not react as the verdicts were delivered. He will be sentenced on Friday.

Beech had falsely claimed the ex-MP Harvey Proctor was directly involved in the murder of two boys - one of which also falsely implicated the former head of MI5, Sir Michael Hanley.

He also fabricated a claim about another boy being deliberately run over.

The Met investigation which resulted from his allegations - Operation Midland - closed without arrests or charges in March 2016.

Beech was later referred for investigation by Northumbria Police after a report into Operation Midland by retired High Court Judge Sir Richard Henriques.

Detectives then discovered that Beech was himself a paedophile and - in January this year - he admitted possessing hundreds of indecent images of children and voyeurism.