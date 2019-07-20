British Airways flights to Cairo cancelled

Image copyright PA Media

British Airways has cancelled all flights to the Egyptian capital Cairo for a week as a security "precaution".

Passengers about to board a BA flight to the city from London's Heathrow Airport were told that it was cancelled - and that there would be no alternative flights for a week.

The airline did not specify what the security issue was.

A spokesman for Cairo airport told the BBC the airport had yet to be notified by BA of any such changes.

A BA spokesman said: "We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment.

"The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so."

The UK Foreign Office on Friday updated its advice for Britons travelling to Egypt.

The advice includes the warning: "There's a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation. Additional security measures are in place for flights departing from Egypt to the UK."

Have you been affected by flights to Cairo being cancelled by British Airways? Please get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: