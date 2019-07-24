If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

New prime minister: Boris Johnson to form government

Boris Johnson will become prime minister early this afternoon. Theresa May will take part in her final Prime Minister's Questions at 12:00 BST before making a farewell speech in Downing Street and going to the Queen to resign. After this, Mr Johnson, who won 66.4% of the vote in the Conservative Party leadership contest, will be asked to form a government.

Several Tory big-hitters are after the job of chancellor, with sources close to the incoming prime minister saying the cabinet will better reflect "modern Britain". BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg looks at the the task ahead for Mr Johnson.

He will make his own Downing Street speech at about 16:00. What can we expect then and on the rest of day one?

Then, on Thursday, the really hard work begins, as Mr Johnson is expected to address Parliament on his Brexit strategy - and answer questions from MPs. BBC Reality Check asks what this plan is.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said he is open to the idea of an electoral pact with the Conservative Party - under certain conditions.

Meanwhile, we look at what Americans think of Mr Johnson, who was born in New York. And here are some of the things he has said about other countries.

Heatwave set to get stronger

Temperatures in the UK today are expected to exceed 35C (95F), with forecasters saying the all-time record of 38.5C could be beaten. But across parts of Europe it's even hotter. Bordeaux, in south-western France, registered 41.2C on Tuesday. The nights are humid too, so here are our top 10 tips for getting a better sleep.

Russia-China 'joint air patrol' alarms Japan and South Korea

Both South Korea and Japan have sent jets in response to Russia and China announcing their first ever joint air patrol. Four bombers, supported by fighter jets, flew over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, Moscow said. "The nightmare in Washington is an ever-closer relationship between an assertive, but declining Russia, and a rising China," writes BBC diplomatic correspondent Jonathan Marcus. Read about the whole complex situation here.

Who are the smokers that haven't quit?

By Dr Leonie Brose, King's College London

In 1974, almost half of all adults in the UK smoked. For many, spending time in smoke-filled homes, pubs and workplaces was simply a part of daily life.

Today, that figure has fallen to 15%. The government has pledged to end smoking in England altogether by 2030. But some people remain much more likely to smoke than others.

People living on a low income are disproportionately likely to smoke. Rates also differ considerably around the country.

What the papers say

Boris Johnson is everywhere. The Daily Mail says he brings a "burst of optimism", but the Daily Mirror's headline says: "Boris Johnson, Prime Minister: It's really not funny anymore." The Daily Telegraph reports that the new cabinet will mostly be made up of Brexiteers and the Times predicts that ally Priti Patel is on course to become home secretary. And the i reveals that Mr Johnson has been "love-bombing" sceptical centre-ground Tory MPs.

Daily digest

Thames swimmers Police divers search for three missing people on different stretches of the river

London 2012 Eighth Olympic gold medallist disqualified

Bogus psychiatrist Zholia Alemi medicated 164 patients

Twitter "Gay footballer" who promised to reveal identity deletes account

If you see one thing today

A very brief history of Zionism

If you listen to one thing today

Motherhood, multiplied

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Anti-Slavery International

The horrific consequences of rubber's toxic past

Lookahead

11:00 The first-ever men's cricket Test match between England and Ireland gets under way at Lord's.

21:00 Facebook releases its results for the second quarter of this year, including the number of active users.

On this day

1969 British lecturer Gerald Brooke is returned to London after serving four years in a Soviet jail for smuggling anti-government leaflets.

