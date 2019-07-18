Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson holding a kipper at the Conservative leadership hustings

Claim: EU regulations require kipper suppliers to keep their products cool with ice pillows when they are delivered.

Verdict: This is not true. EU regulation covers fresh fish, not smoked fish. The UK's Food Standard Agency says food manufacturers must transport food so it is fit to eat. This might require a "cool bag".

Speaking at the final hustings before the next prime minister is announced, leadership candidate Boris Johnson pulled a kipper out from under the podium.

Waving the smoked fish in the air, he said the manufacturer of the kipper - from the Isle of Man - was "utterly furious" with EU regulations.

"After decades of sending kippers like this through the post he has had his costs massively increased by Brussels bureaucrats who have insisted that each kipper must be accompanied by this: a plastic ice pillow."

He went on to say that once the UK leaves the European Union, the country would be able to "take back control of our regulatory framework".

Transporting kippers

The EU does have rules on temperature controls when transporting fresh fish. These are in place to ensure food is safe to consume.

However, when it comes to smoked products, such as kippers, it is up to national governments to set any rules.

Food safety regulations in the UK are dealt with by the Food Standards Agency.

Guidance from the agency on "distance selling" for businesses to customers says "all foods must be delivered to consumers in a way that ensures that they do not become unsafe or unfit to eat".

"Foods that need refrigerating must be kept cool while they are being transported. This may need to be packed in an insulated box with a coolant gel or in a cool bag."

In a statement, the FSA said: "In the UK, smoked kippers that are sold online must be kept to an acceptable temperature throughout transit. Businesses must ensure the materials used to do so are suitable for the food and the conditions of use."

Isle of Man and the EU

Additionally, the Isle of Man is neither in the UK or the EU, meaning they do not have to adhere to any regulations made in Brussels.

They do, however, have to when they export products into the EU.

If the UK leaves the single market, they will be able to set their own regulations, but any products being exported to the EU to be sold will have to meet their standards.

Read more from Reality Check

Send us your questions

Follow us on Twitter