Twelve Israelis have been arrested in Ayia Napa in Cyprus over an alleged rape of a British woman, reports say.

Local media said police were called in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Cypriot police confirmed that 12 arrests were made and said the suspects would appear in court in Paralimni on Thursday morning.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said it was "supporting a British woman who was assaulted in Cyprus and are in contact with local police".

An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed that 12 Israeli citizens were arrested and their families notified.

The Times of Israel said some of the men involved in the alleged attack were minors, and that the alleged victim was 19.