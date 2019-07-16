Image copyright PA Media

The government is launching a consultation on increasing the age limit for playing the National Lottery from 16 to 18.

Culture minister Mims Davies said 18 was widely recognised as the age people become an adult.

Ms Davies said the lottery had one of the few age limits for gambling that was under 18.

The consultation will also look at only increasing the age limit for instant-win scratch cards and online games.

Or, the government could choose to keep the status quo or raise the age limit for all lottery products.

Announcing the consultation in the House of Commons, Ms Davies said the age of 18 was when people gained full citizenship rights and responsibilities.